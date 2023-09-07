Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.13

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 5445621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LU. Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. CLSA cut their price objective on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.84.

Lufax Stock Down 2.9 %

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

