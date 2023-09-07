Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.97 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $14,201.78 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00021008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,752.53 or 1.00075546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000409 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,145.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

