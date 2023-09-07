Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens lifted their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:MATX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 170,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.22. Matson has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matson will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $78,590.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,533. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Matson by 1,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after purchasing an additional 490,489 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Matson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,906,000 after purchasing an additional 429,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Matson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 197,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 646,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

