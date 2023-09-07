McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $264,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.23. 2,247,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.34 and its 200-day moving average is $285.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

