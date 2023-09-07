Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Frank Kavanaugh Purchases 2,717 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh purchased 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,463.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 100 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $2,275.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 4,498 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $96,572.06.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 13,177 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $262,617.61.

On Monday, August 14th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 12,893 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $257,602.14.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 2,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $9.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

