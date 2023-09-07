Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.67 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $20.67 million and $161,856.07 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003131 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

