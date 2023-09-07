MetisDAO Price Tops $11.24 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $50.22 million and $721,295.52 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $11.24 or 0.00043695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00021008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,752.53 or 1.00075546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.25967212 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $708,839.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

