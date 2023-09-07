Midwich Group plc (MIDW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on October 27th

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Midwich Group Stock Up 1.3 %

MIDW stock opened at GBX 403 ($5.09) on Thursday. Midwich Group has a twelve month low of GBX 390 ($4.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 558.20 ($7.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. The company has a market capitalization of £416.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2,323.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 420.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 455.97.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.10) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday.

Midwich Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.