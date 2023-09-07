Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.17. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Minco Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project. Minco Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

