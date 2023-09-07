Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.08

Shares of Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mobico Group from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 145 ($1.83) in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.
