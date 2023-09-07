Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $4.29

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $4.29 or 0.00016313 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $33.48 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,955,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,805,174 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

