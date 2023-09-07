Multichain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.26 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $24.12 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00004993 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is an open-source protocol, initially launched as Anyswap on July 20, 2020, designed to facilitate interoperability among diverse blockchains. It allows almost all blockchains to inter-operate, supporting Ethereum-like chains, Bitcoin types, COSMOS chains, and more. It’s a leading cross-chain solution with a total value locked (TVL) of over $5 billion. The protocol offers multiple services, including a Bridge, a Router, anyCall Crosschain Contract Calls, and a Crosschain NFT Bridge and Router, providing secure and cost-effective cross-chain transfers of assets. The governance of the community and ecosystem is managed through the $MULTI token. Its aim is to be the ultimate router for Web 3, fostering the development of the decentralized web.”

