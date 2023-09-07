Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Trading Down 1.6%

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.46. Approximately 33,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 237,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Nano One Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a current ratio of 23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.27 million and a PE ratio of -22.16.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.