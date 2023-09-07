National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53, Yahoo Finance reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. 226,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,745. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Beverage by 1,416.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.