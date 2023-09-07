Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Shares Up 5.9%

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Nautilus Marine Services Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £416,894.46 and a PE ratio of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

About Nautilus Marine Services

(Get Free Report)

Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.