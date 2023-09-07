Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $22,234.57 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00153126 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00026514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003870 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.