Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.47

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.47 and last traded at C$14.51, with a volume of 39072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBLY shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.29. The stock has a market cap of C$648.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total transaction of C$404,489.91. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

(Get Free Report)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.