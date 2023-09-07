Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.17. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 363,891 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCU shares. Scotiabank set a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Nevada Copper and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Nevada Copper Price Performance

Nevada Copper Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. The stock has a market cap of C$195.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.83.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

