NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,909 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $76,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.01. 4,853,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.68.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

