NKN (NKN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.34 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. NKN has a market capitalization of $55.34 million and $3.11 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN, or New Kind of Network, is a cryptocurrency token and project focused on networking and connectivity. The NKN token is the primary medium of exchange within the NKN ecosystem, incentivizing participants to share their network bandwidth and computing resources. The NKN platform aims to redefine the Internet’s network connectivity segment by decentralizing network resources. NKN tokens are used to incentivize and reward participants, fuel the platform’s unique consensus algorithm, MOCA, and facilitate decision-making within the network. The NKN project was developed by a team of experienced technologists, including co-founders Yanbo Li, Bruce Li, and Yilun Zhang, with a mission to build a decentralized, shared, and secure Internet of the future.”

