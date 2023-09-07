Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $2.75. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 491,041 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $125.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 566.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 88,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2,000.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 16,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 26.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 263,872 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

