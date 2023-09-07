Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.57. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 2,426,029 shares traded.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

