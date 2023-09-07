Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.57. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 2,426,029 shares traded.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.
Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
About Northwest Biotherapeutics
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northwest Biotherapeutics
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.