Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 239.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $16.81.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 258.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,064,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 102,481 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

