Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Shares Down 0.4%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.21. 44,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 68,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,365,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 545.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 199,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,793 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,215,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 166,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 99,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 550,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 68,725 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

