Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Shares Down 0.4%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.21. 44,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 68,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
