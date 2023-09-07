Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0404

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $264.17 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.01 or 0.06273103 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00026448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04002257 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,432,333.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

