Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.42

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 2291428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 666.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

