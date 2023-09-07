Olivier Pomel Sells 18,702 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $1,800,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,586,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $9,088,654.81.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $8,293,943.45.

DDOG traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.85, a PEG ratio of 1,675.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

