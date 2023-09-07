OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $65.06 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $65.06 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00038308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000934 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

