ONUS Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. ONUS has a market cap of $58.01 million and approximately $3.49 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ONUS has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.5971837 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

