Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0619 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Orchid has a market cap of $59.61 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06259975 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,032,585.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

