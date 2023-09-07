Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.13 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.13 ($0.14). Approximately 57,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 230,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.85 ($0.14).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81. The company has a market capitalization of £22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -158.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

