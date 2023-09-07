Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:OXSQL)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Up 0.4 %

OXSQL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

