Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $160.41 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,465 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 19.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.58% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $160,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,001,000 after buying an additional 1,198,518 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.94. 1,837,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

