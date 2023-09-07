Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,845. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.86 and a 200-day moving average of $254.48.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

