Perritt Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after purchasing an additional 878,838 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,204.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 729,902 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after buying an additional 241,573 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 448,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after buying an additional 214,383 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,667. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

