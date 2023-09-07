Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,003 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $463,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 29.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

REFI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 19,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,216. The company has a market capitalization of $276.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance ( NASDAQ:REFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 61.75% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.