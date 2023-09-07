Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 86,204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,180,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 89,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 73,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.74. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 91.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

