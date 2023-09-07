Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.99

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.99 and last traded at $118.75, with a volume of 3344555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,878 shares of company stock valued at $36,056,897 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,712,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

