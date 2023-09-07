Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Down 21.9 %

NYSE:PHR traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 2,154,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 39.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Phreesia by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $287,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.