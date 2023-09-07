Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Phreesia Stock Down 22.1 %

NYSE PHR traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,122. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

