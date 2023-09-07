PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.71 and last traded at $92.68. Approximately 122,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 107,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.44.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.51.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 51.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 154.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.