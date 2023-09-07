Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
PHT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $7.22.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
