Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

PHT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190,088 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 183,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 145,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $475,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

