Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.78

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHTGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $6.96. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 102,333 shares changing hands.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

