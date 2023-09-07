Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.78

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $6.96. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 102,333 shares changing hands.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.
Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.