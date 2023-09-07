Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.78

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $6.96. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 102,333 shares changing hands.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

