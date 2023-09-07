Plexus (LON:POS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.34

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.34 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 14.88 ($0.19). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 3,851,847 shares.

Plexus Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The company has a market cap of £15.57 million, a PE ratio of -221.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.64.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.