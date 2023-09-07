Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,572.64

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,572.64 ($19.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,394 ($17.61). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,398 ($17.66), with a volume of 157,379 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.05) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Plus500 Stock Down 1.4 %

Plus500 Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,462.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,567.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is 2,155.17%.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

