Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPOPM traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.
