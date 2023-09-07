Pro Medicus Limited (PME) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.17 on September 27th

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Pro Medicus’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, insider Anthony Hall 70,000 shares of Pro Medicus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. 53.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

