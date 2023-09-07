Prometeus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $814,546.99 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $77.88 million and $814,546.99 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $4.05 or 0.00015415 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

