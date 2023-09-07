Prosight Management LP Buys 6,747 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 5.5% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.69. 400,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.53. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

