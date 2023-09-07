QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.79

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.79 and traded as low as $24.01. QNB shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

QNB Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $87.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.49.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%.

QNB Increases Dividend

QNB Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from QNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

